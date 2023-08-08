John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao are in Switzerland for the world premiere of their movie “Essential Truths of the Lake” at the 76th Locarno Film Festival.

The film's official Instagram page shared a photo of the former couple on Monday, along with their co-star Hazel Orencio, creating buzz and excitement among their fans.

Their movie is part of the Concorso Internazionale or the main competition section of the film festival, which is ongoing until August 12.

"Essential Truths of the Lake" also stars Bart Guingona and Agot Isidro.

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines, it is the only Southeast Asian film in the main competition

The movie is directed by multi-awarded filmmaker Lav Diaz, who is also known for his movies such as "Ang Babaeng Humayo," "Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)," and "Norte, Hangganan ng Kasaysayan."

