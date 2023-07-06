Lav Diaz movie to compete at Locarno Film Festival

MANILA -- "Essential Truths of the Lake," a movie by Lav Diaz, is set to compete at a film festival in Switzerland this August.

It is part of the Concorso Internazionale or main competition section of the 76th Locarno Film Festival, which is happening from August 2 to 12.

The announcement was made by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Thursday.

"All the best to Director Diaz and his team. The Film Development Council of the Philippines wishes the team all the best!" it said in a statement released on its Facebook page.

"Essential Truths of the Lake" stars John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao, Hazel Orencio, Bart Guingona, and Agot Isidro.

According to FDCP, it is the only Southeast Asian film in the main competition.

The film's logline reads: "When asked what drives a man to search for the truth, Lieutenant Hermes Papauran says dejectedly that maybe he just wants to keep inflicting pain on himself. Faced with the country's bloody murders and brazen lies, he continues his struggle to find resolution to a fifteen-year-old case around a volcanic ash laden landscape and an impenetrable lake. It has become a cross he can barely carry but keeps lugging anyway."

A multi-awarded director, Diaz is known for his movies such as "Ang Babaeng Humayo," "Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)," and "Norte, Hangganan ng Kasaysayan."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC