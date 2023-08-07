Watch more News on iWantTFC

Netflix unveiled Monday the trailer for the upcoming South Korean drama "Destined With You," starring Rowoon of the K-pop group SF9 and actress Jo Bo-ah.

The series follows the romance between a lawyer who suffers from a centuries-old curse and a seemingly ordinary civil servant who holds the key to his freedom.

The 47-second trailer shows Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah's characters, who find each other in a crowded area.

As the two walk towards each other, their clothes change from modern outfits to traditional Korean clothing, suggesting that the pair may have had a connection in the past.

"Destined With You" is set to premiere on Netflix on August 23.

