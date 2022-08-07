MANILA – Judy Ann Santos is already feeling her nerves even though she has yet to actually play Elsa in the script-reading of the iconic 1980s movie “Himala.”

Santos confessed about how he she feels to be cast for the role through an Instagram Story on Saturday.

“Kinakabahan po ako pero isang karangalan ang maimbitahan na gawin ang obra ng dalawang national artists,” she wrote.

“Pagkatawid ko nito, pakiramdam ko.. ok na.. ok na ok na,” Santos added.

Santos will read the monologue of Elsa from “Himala” on August 9 at the Cinemalaya Film Festival.

Written by Lee and directed by Ishmael Bernal, "Himala" revolves around barrio lass Elsa (Aunor) who claims to have the power to heal after seeing the Blessed Virgin Mary. As Elsa’s fame spreads, the faithful masses descend on her barrio and unravel its moral foundations.

Veteran actress Nora Aunor, the showbiz industry's Superstar, played Elsa in the movie.

