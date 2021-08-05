Donny Pangilinan releases version of ‘He’s Into Her’ theme song

‘He’s Into Her’ stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Donny Pangilinan, the rising leading man of “He’s Into Her,” released on Friday his version of the hit series’ theme song of the same title.

The upbeat “He’s Into Her” was originally performed by the breakout P-pop group BGYO, with words and music by Jonathan Manalo and Gabriel Tagadtad.

The actor’s rendition, dubbed “Donny Version,” is decidedly slow and more romantic, with its accompanying lyrics video showing Pangilinan’s scenes with Belle Mariano in the series.

“He’s Into Her” concluded on July 30 with their characters, Deib and Max, making their relationship official.

Pangilinan’s version of the song is the latest original music release for “He’s Into Her,” following Mariano’s “Sigurado,” their duet of that single, and BGYO’s initial track.

The release of Pangilinan’s single comes hours before “The Benison Ball,” a virtual concert featuring the cast of “He’s Into Her” and guest performers, including BGYO.

Following “The Benison Ball” on Friday night, a docu-special about the series, “He’s Into Her: The Journey,” will stream Sunday on iWantTFC.