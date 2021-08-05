‘The Benison Ball’ follows the finale of the first season of ‘He’s Into Her,’ where Deib (Donny Pangilinan) and Max (Belle Mariano) officially became a couple. Star Cinema/ iWant TFC

MANILA — With over 28,000 tickets sold so far, a virtual ball to mark the conclusion of “He’s Into Her” is now one of the biggest virtual events of the pandemic era in the Philippines.

The digital concert, dubbed “The Benison Ball” after the fictional school in the hit ABS-CBN series, will be held on August 6, Friday, at 8:30 p.m. via KTX.ph.

With its tickets sales, which continue to move, “The Benison Ball” has set the record for the best-attended event on the virtual venue since it opened in mid-2020.

KTX.ph is seen as the leading digital concert platform in the country, having hosted the likes of Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo, Daniel Padilla, and SB19, whose “Back In The Zone” recently became the venue’s highest grossing event.

“The Benison Ball’s” expected 28,000-strong virtual audience far surpasses the seating capacity of traditional venues like the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena, which remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The run of ‘He’s Into Her’ on iWantTFC was phenomenal, so we hoped and expected that this concert will be big! But this big? We are still pleasantly and excitedly surprised,” Gian Carlo Vizcarra, business development and operations head of KTX.ph, told ABS-CBN News.

“With the volume of tickets distributed, I guess it is proper to congratulate the stars, the creative team, Star Cinema and iWantTFC for this achievement!”

General admission tickets to “The Benison Ball,” priced at P99, are still available, while VIP tickets, which cost P299, were sold out within three days after the sale announcement.

The virtual concert and fan conference will feature performances from the cast of “He’s Into Her,” led by breakout stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan. Guest performers include BGYO, Jayda, JC Alcantara, Sab, and Gigi de Lana with the Gigi Vibes Band.

Mariano and Pangilinan, dubbed “DonBelle” by their fans, are seen as emerging superstars in the social media age, having courted a massive following even before their tandem’s launch via “He’s Into Her,” and especially now with the series’ massive success which has already spurred speculation of a second season.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat, concluded on July 30 with the lead characters Max (Mariano) and Deib (Pangilinan) making their relationship official.

Following “The Benison Ball” on Friday, a docu-special about the series, “He’s Into Her: The Journey,” will stream Sunday on iWantTFC.

“He’s Into Her” was directed by Chad Vidanes, and also starred Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Melizza Jimenez, Shopie Reyes, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Dalia Verde, and Limer Veloso.

