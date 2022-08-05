Twinning! Liza Soberano, Nancy of MOMOLAND in selfie

Liza Soberano and Nancy McDonie pose for a selfie. Instagram: @lizasoberano

MANILA — Liza Soberano and Nancy McDonie of the K-pop group MOMOLAND are “twinning” in a selfie shared by the Filipino actress on Friday.

On Instagram, Soberano posted a “photo dump” of her recent South Korea trip, including glimpses of the places she visited and personalities she met.

Among the Korean artists Soberano spent time with was McDonie, who appears to have formed a friendship with the Kapamilya star.

“Miss you already,” the MOMOLAND performer commented on Soberano.

Several comments from Soberano’s followers called the two “twins,” referring to their resemblance which they first acknowledged as early as April 2018.

In December 2019, they finally got to meet in person — and posed for a photo together — when MOMOLAND members visited the Philippines as newly signed Kapamilya artists.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC