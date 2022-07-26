LOOK: Liza Soberano appears in South Korean TV show

Actress Liza Soberano appeared on South Korean TV for the first time in the show "Not Hocance But Scance."

Liza Soberano guests on MBN's "Not Hocance But Scance." Screen Grab: Instagram/lizasoberano

In a video released by Korea's MBN Entertainment on YouTube, Soberano was introduced to Korean stars Nicole, Kang Ji-young, Ye Ji-won and Soyou.

“Kinda vacation, kinda work," Soberano said when asked why she’s in Seoul.

"I’m just exploring Seoul. And I”m a huge fan of K-pop and K-dramas. So I want like try to find work here.”

Asked by Ji-won why she likes Korea, Soberano said: "I've liked it since I was 11, It started with K-pop and then I started watching dramas like 'Boys Over Flower' and stuff."

In her Instagram Stories post, Soberano expressed her gratitude to the hosts and guests of the Korean show.

Just recently, Soberano made headlines after her dance video clips with singer and entrepreneur Jay Park and Donghyuk from K-pop group iKON circulated online.