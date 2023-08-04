Cinemalaya closing film 'Third World Romance' more than a love story

(From left) Naia, Esnyr, Iyah Mina, Charlie Dizon, Carlo Aquino, director Dwein Ruedas Baltazar and Xilhouette pose for a group photo during the media conference for 'Third World Romance'

MANILA -- The film “Third World Romance,” albeit tagged as a rom-com, is not just a love story.

While the plot revolves around two blue-collar Filipinos, Britney and Alvin, played by Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino respectively, their seemingly ordinary relationship paints a bigger picture.

The romance between Britney (Dizon), an outspoken grocery cashier, and Alvin (Aquino), a laidback grocery bagger, are put to the test by the “harsh realities of life.”

According to director Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, the film depicts the unfortunate truth that even the simplest thing such as love can struggle “in a world where happiness continues to be a luxury.”

“Ayaw na natin mag-tiptoe sa economic crisis, sa class divide. It's about time, hinihingi na siya ng panahon. Ito na lang way para pag-usapan siya. Kailangan natin siya harapin. Sana mas accessible sa madla,” Baltazar said.

She went on: “Kaya tayo naglalagay love story at the very front of it. Siyempre ang background natin ang gusto natin sabihin, hinihingi siya ng panahon. Sa 'kin, personally, hinihingi ako na tumindig at magsalita.”

The film seeks to be a relatable tale that will not only entertain, but will also comfort, motivate, and inspire Filipinos.

“Si Britney, she speaks her mind. So that pakiramdam ko ang dinadaing ng bawat mamayanang Pilipino masasabi niya dito,” Aquino explained.

“Importante ma-convey ang message kasi lead characters namin hirap lumban, 'pag simpleng mamayanan ka, ta's hindi mo alam kanino ka lalaban. Sana mapanood ng lahat ang pelikula para makita nila may karapatan ka lumaban at malaman mo madami ang hirap sa buhay, madami sa bansa and need mag-survive everday. Mapapanood mo paano tinatawid bawat araw,” Dizon chimed in.

“Bukod sa 'di ka nag-isa, sabay natin labanan, sabay tayo may gawin at tumindig,” Baltazar added.

The director also clarified that the film strayed from using typical rom-com treatments and storytelling tools to avoid romanticizing the Filipino struggle.

“Dapat hindi, dapat lumalaban tayo kasi mas deserve natin 'yung tamang wage o kung ano man. Ako as a director may treatment, na I wanted it grounded on reality. Hindi siya presented as romcom-romcom. May kilig pero iniwasan ko gumamit ng slow motion, kasi it is masalas makita sa romance movie na tumigil mundo, nag slow-mo Lahat. Let’s ground it to reality, yung totoo lang,” she reasoned.

Apart from Aquino and Dizon, the film also stars various queens — namely Iyah Mina, Esnyr, Lady Morgana, and Naia.

The aforementioned cast members, the director explained, have a critical purpose — and it is not comic relief.

“Parte sila ng pamilya ng protagonist. Sila buong pamilya ni Caloy. Isang normal na queer family. I needed to normalize that as an ally. I don’t want it to be a big of a deal. Hindi lang siya nilagay para may lightness. Gusto ko gumawa ng statement,” Baltazar said.

“Kailangan at kailangan ng visibility ng mga kapatid natin sa community. Nato-tolerate lang eh as a people but iba 'yung pag tanggap sa tolerate. More than that matanggap ito sa lipunan. Kung tanggap na talaga, sana parehas na ng karapatan. Sana may LGBTQIA+ community na pwede na mag-asawa, same sa ating cis gender.”

“Third World Romance,” which will be featured as Cinemalaya 2023’s closing firm, will be shown in cinemas starting August 16.

Related video: