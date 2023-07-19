Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon star in ‘Third World Romance'

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon are set to top-bill the upcoming movie "Third World Romance."

Aquino and Dizon promoted their first movie together as they shared the film's official poster in their respective social media accounts.

The poster was released by producer Black Sheep on Tuesday night.

Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, the film also stars Ana Abad Santos, Gardo Versoza, Archi Adamos, Iyah Mina, Esnyr Ranollo, Xilhouete, Brian Black, Lady Morgana, Junjun Quintana and Donna Cariaga

"Third World Romance" will open in theaters nationwide on August 16.

Early this year, Aquino confirmed that he is dating Dizon after speculations about a romance brewing between them surfaced online.

According to Aquino, it started after they returned to the Philippines after Star Magic's US tour which took place in August last year.

The two also worked together in the series "A Soldier's Heart."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC