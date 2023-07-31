MANILA – Black Sheep has finally unveiled the trailer for “Third World Romance,” the upcoming movie of Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino.

In the short clip, the two meet for the first time as Britney (Dizon) seeks shelter under Alvin's (Aquino) umbrella during a heavy downpour.

Since they are both heading out to avail of the government's pandemic assistance, Britney convinces Alvin that they should go together to access the aid.

Subsequent scenes reveal that their chance meeting has led to a close friendship, and they also appear to find themselves working together at the same grocery store.

It becomes evident that their love story will unfold while they strive to support their families and make ends meet.

“Para sa mga walang wala na. Para sa mga taong nagpapagaan ng bigat ng kupal na mundong ‘to. Para sa ating lahat,” Black Sheep captioned its post on Instagram.

“Join BRITNEY (Charlie Dizon), an outspoken grocery cashier, and ALVIN (Carlo Aquino), a laid-back grocery bagger, as they struggle with the idea that love and happiness are only luxuries in this harsh world,” the teaser added.

Aside from Aquino and Dizon, the film also stars Ana Abad Santos, Gardo Versoza, Archi Adamos, Iyah Mina, Esnyr Ranollo, Xilhouete, Brian Black, Lady Morgana, Junjun Quintana and Donna Cariaga.

Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Third World Romance” will be released in cinemas nationwide on August 16.