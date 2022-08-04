'Joker' sequel set for release in 2024: reports

Screenshot from 'Joker' trailer.

The sequel of the DC film "Joker" is set to be released in 2024, multiple reports confirmed Thursday.

According to an article by Variety, “Joker: Folie à Deux” will open in theaters on October 5, 2024, exactly five years since the first film's release.

Last June, it was reported that International pop star Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel. It was also revealed that the movie will be a musical.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter said that Warner Bros. has yet to close a deal with the actress, "with the two sides deep into it."

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance in "Joker."

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC superhero films "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).

