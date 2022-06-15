International pop star Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel, a report confirmed Monday.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter said that Warner Bros. has yet to close a deal with the actress, "with the two sides deep into it."

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance in "Joker."

Todd Phillips earlier revealed that the sequel will be titled "Joker: Folie à deux" written with Scott Silver.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC superhero films "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).

Harley Quinn is the love interest of Joker, a Batman villain, in the DC comics.