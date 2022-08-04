Geoff Eigenmann as Albert in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Four characters died in a single episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Thursday, leading up to the iconic teleserye’s ending after seven years on air.

In the August 4 episode, Black Ops head Albert (Geoff Eigenmann) managed to escape being ambushed by Cardo’s (Coco Martin) Task Force Agila by riding a chopper off Tierra del Diablo.

His celebration was short-lived, however, as Agila launched a rocket towards the aircraft, which then exploded mid-flight.

Two other Black Ops members, Jeremy (Jimboy Martin) and Adrian (Jerome Ponce), also met their demise, after exchanging bullets with Cardo’s team.

Augustus (Dax Augustus), the trusty bodyguard of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), also ended up sacrificing his life when the former First Lady ordered him to clear their path, only to be shot by Agila.

After the airing of the episode, producer Dreamscape Entertainment thanked and bid farewell to Eigenmann, Martin, Ponce, and Augustus, confirming their characters’ exit.

The four character deaths follow several others in recent weeks, as “Ang Probinsyano” counts down to its final episode on August 12. In the past week alone, the characters of Tirso Cruz III and Rosanna Roces also died, narrowing Cardo’s final enemies.

“Ang Probinsyano” is aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and CineMo.

