'Ang Probinsyano': Tirso Cruz III says goodbye ahead of ending

Tirso Cruz III played Arturo in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ for 3 years. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Tirso Cruz III has exited "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" ahead of its finale, according to a farewell video from producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Paalam, Arturo! Maraming salamat, Mr. Tirso Cruz III,” the ABS-CBN entertainment unit said.

In the July 29 episode of the iconic teleserye, Cruz’s character Arturo appeared to die after Renato (John Arcilla) detonated a bomb, upon the urging of Lucio (Raymond Bagatsing).

Renato’s betrayal was a test of loyalty to Lucio, with whom he has been seeking an alliance. Despite their bitter history, Renato believed that Lucio’s bombmaking expertise as well as his troops would be the key to bringing down Cardo (Coco Martin).

Arturo, who had been Renato’s accomplice in their bid to take over the Palace, was far from convinced that Lucio would be beneficial to their scheme.

Forced to choose between Arturo and Lucio, Renato’s decision to press the detonator meant leaving dead a past alliance for a new one.

Cruz’s departure from “Ang Probinsyano,” which he first joined in 2019, came two weeks before the series’ August 12 finale.

Cruz also recently started his term as the newly appointed chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

“Ang Probinsyano” is aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and CineMo.