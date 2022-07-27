'Ang Probinsyano': Cardo's enemies prepare for 'civil war'

Cardo’s enemies Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Arturo (Tirso Cruz III), Renato (John Arcilla), and Eduardo (Roi Vinzon) prepare for ‘civil war’ in the Wednesday episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Cardo’s (Coco Martin) nemeses, now the most wanted criminals in the country, are looking to match the full force of the government with their own alliances and private army, as seen in the Wednesday episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“This is civil war,” Renato (John Arcilla) told Eduardo (Roi Vinzon), as they laid out their plan to team up with other terror groups, in their bid to seize the Palace and bring down Cardo and Task Force Agila.

In the episode titled “Plano,” Renato, along with Arturo (Tirso Cruz III) and Eduardo, sought to strike a deal with Lucio (Raymond Bagatsing), a notorious bombmaker who leads his own troops.

Lily (Lorna Tolentino), meanwhile, formed a contingent with Armando (John Estrada), Lolita (Rosanna Roces), and Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), whom she planned to bring with her to a coastal fort, Tierra del Diablo.

Lily revealed she had long anticipated the need for a stronghold, and managed to build one with the fortune she had amassed heading a crime syndicate and corrupted as First Lady.

Cardo, meanwhile, remained determined to avenge the death of Delfin (Jaime Fabregas), by hunting down Armando and Lolita. Diana (Angel Aquino), however, reminded Cardo to also heed their bigger purpose — of liberating the Philippines from forces like Lily’s, for good.

Set to air its finale on August 12 after nearly seven years, “Ang Probinsyano” is aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and CineMo.