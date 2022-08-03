Lolita (Rosanna Roces) dies in the Wednesday episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The character of Rosanna Roces met her end in the Wednesday episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” leading up to the iconic teleserye’s finale.

In the episode titled “Pagsalakay,” Cardo (Coco Martin) and the newly reinstated Task Force Agila infiltrated the hideout of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Armando (John Estrada), and Lolita (Roces).

Caught by surprise, Lily’s side quickly suffered several casualties, among them Lolita.

Confronted by Diana (Angel Aquino) and Roxanne (Shaina Magdayao) about her betrayal, Lolita made a last-ditch effort to escape. She was unable to run far, however, with Roxanne shooting her and Diana hitting the chains of a chandelier, which then fell directly on Lolita.

After the episode, producer Dreamscape Entertainment released a video thanking Roces for her part in “Ang Probinsyano,” confirming her character’s exit from the series.

Roces was part of the ABS-CBN program for nearly a year, having joined in September 2021.

Roces’ departure from “Ang Probinsyano” came just over a week before the series’ August 12 finale.

“Ang Probinsyano” is aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and CineMo.