MANILA -- Actress Ruffa Gutierrez eldest daughter Lorin Gabriella is now a lady.

Gutierrez on Tuesday took to social media to greet Lorin, who turned 18.

Posting photos of Lorin on Instagram, Gutierrez shared her message for the special day of her firstborn.

"Today, you turn 18 years old. These are exciting times for you: just graduated high school, going to college, starting your career with @vivaartistsagency, the opportunities coming your way are endless. Don’t be in such a hurry to grow up. Savour your youth. Yes, you’re officially an adult, but that definition means being responsible with all aspects of your life," Gutierrez told her daughter.

Gutierrez also offered love advice to her daughter.

"Be a leader, not a follower. Chase your dreams, travel the world, pursue your goal of taking up law, be a good girl. HUWAG MUNA MAG BOYFRIEND (gosh, I sound like my mom). And if you decide to have one 10 years from now, CHOOSE WISELY. Be with someone who respects you and is GOD-FEARING. Don’t just follow your heart Lorin, use your brain," she said.

Gutierrez also vowed that she and her other daughter Venice will always be there for Lorin.

"Choose to be kind and use your platform to be an inspiration to others. HAPPY 18!!!! Your family, @venicebektas and I will always be here for you throughout every facet of your life. We love you so much," she wrote.

Lorin has decided to become an actress like her mom. She signed with Viva Artists Agency to manage her showbiz career last May.

