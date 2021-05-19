Ruffa Gutierrez's eldest daughter Lorin officially joins showbiz

MANILA – Lorin Gutierrez is following the footsteps of her mom, actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

The 17-year-old Gutierrez was announced as the newest addition to the Viva Artists Agency family on Tuesday and a solo virtual press conference was also held to welcome her.

“Wala naman akong masyadong takot. If anything, I just feel more excited. I can’t wait to start this new journey, this new chapter of my life,” she said about making this huge step.

“Parang buong buhay ko I’ve been waiting when’s the right time to finally do this and finally follow in my family's footsteps. And now that I’m almost 18, it just feels right. It feels like I’m comfortable finally.”

While she hails from a family of actors and actresses, Gutierrez insisted that she was never dictated by anyone with regard to her decision.

“Never naman sinabi ng family ko na kailangan mong gawin ito ngayon. They never tried to rush me. They never tried to pressure me. Everything was on my own pace and now I’m ready. I’m excited. Wala naman akong takot or nervousness. I’m just really excited to put all my effort into this and see what this new chapter of my life takes me,” she said.

When asked what made her want to become an actress, she said: “Even in high school when I was focused mainly on school, I already took part in plays. I would do drama classes. I’ve always had the passion for acting. It was genuinely something that I enjoyed and something I did on my free time. At that time, because I was so busy with school, I would only do it sa school setting.”

“Eventually, because of the pandemic, I kind of realized na I am capable of doing more than one thing. Why should I limit my dreams to only one thing in life? I feel like if I’m responsible in managing my time, I can pursue multiple passions and multiple options for my what future should be.”

Hence, Gutierrez is keen on acting and studying at the same time.

“As long as I’m disciplined and as long as I make the time, as long as I work hard, kaya ko naman i-balance both,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez mentioned one restriction her mom gave her now that she’s in showbiz.

“Of course, no boyfriend to focus on studies, to focus on my career. She just tries to instill in me that I should focus on myself rather than focusing on other people first. Parang hindi naman siya nagsasabi na huwag mag-boyfriend because she’s too overprotective but because she’s looking out for me. She wants what’s best for me,” she said.

When it comes to project, Gutierrez revealed that everyone in her family trusts her judgment.

“Of course they give me advice when I ask for it but I think my mom wants me to make my own name for myself and let me follow my own path and my passion. She lets me have control of that naman po,” she said.