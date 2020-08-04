LOOK: Matt Evans honors wife amid controversy

MANILA -- Actor Matt Evans honored his wife Katrina Fariñas on Tuesday amid a controversy involving his former partner.

Evans, 33, was arrested last Friday, July 31, at his home in Sampaloc, Manila, according to reports, in connection with a “child support” case reportedly filed by Johnelline Hickins, the actor's former partner with whom he has a daughter.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the embattled actor made sure that his wife feels loved and appreciated as they face this latest challenge together.







"Nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos na ikaw napangasawa ko. At nagpapasalamat ako na binigyan mo ako ng tatlong anghel na mahal na mahal ko. Anuman pagsubok dumating sa buhay natin, lalaban tayo. Alam ng Diyos at mga taong nakakakilala sa atin ang totoo," he wrote

Evans and Fariñas were married in 2013.

Evans rose to fame in 2006 as one of the housemates in the first "Teen Edition" of "Pinoy Big Brother." He went on to star in several TV series, including "Da Adventures of Pedro Penduko," "Kambal sa Uma," "Rosalka" and "Angelito: Ang Batang Ama."

