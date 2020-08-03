Matt Evans arrested over ‘child support’ case: report

Actor Matt Evans. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actor Matt Evans was reportedly arrested over the weekend in connection with a “child support” case involving his former partner.

Evans, 33, was arrested last Friday, July 31, at his home in Sampaloc, Manila, according to PEP.ph.

The case was reportedly filed by Johnelline Hickins, Evans’ former partner with whom he has a daughter.

The arrest warrant was issued by Presiding Judge Carmencita Lacandazo Logan of the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 12, with bail set at P36,000, the reported added.

As of writing, Evans’ camp has yet to issue a statement.

Evan was last arrested in October 2012 after he was accused by Hickins of physical injuries. That case has since been reportedly dismissed.