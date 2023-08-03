Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a golden weekend in Southern California for the Pinoy pop group "SB19" as they performed at a sold out show at the Grove in Anaheim.

The five-member group who are all in their 20s perform a majority of their music in Filipino.

But that didn't stop fans who call themselves "A'tin" of all ages, cultures, and from different parts of America from lining up amid the heatwave to share gifts, make new friends, and learn Philippine culture along the way.

Fran Bungato Smith is a 66-year-old fan who came all the way from Maryland. The grandmother of 11 said she discovered SB19 in trying to get in touch with her Filipino musical roots.

"I've never been a fan girl like this," she said. "My daughters and grandkids tease me, saying I must be the oldest fan they have [but] I'm not. They're super talented, humble, [and] hardworking."

Fans have also propelled SB19 to the semifinals of the Billboard Online Fan Army faceoff competition.

SB19 is facing off against Shakira in the online voting contest. The winner advances to the finals to go up against the winner between Cardi B and the K-Pop group Seventeen.

With widespread support, SB19 made sure to tell fans how much they're appreciated throughout the show.

They wowed the crowd with their classics and their latest songs. Each member also took the stage to perform solos.

SB19 member Justin hopped off the stage to sing for singer Jayda Avanzado, who was at the concert with her parents, Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado.

"Los Angeles A'Tin, thank you so much for everything," said SB19 member Stell. "We thank you for the love and support that you've shown us. It was a blast."

SB19 also appeared on the Wish Bus at their North Hollywood headquarters. The P-Pop idols have teamed up with Myx in Hollywood to film a special project.

Fans and onlookers also took over Hollywood Blvd. as SB19 busked on the iconic street for a special performance video that will be released on Myx's YouTube channel soon.