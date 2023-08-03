South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun. Photo: Instagram/@ldh_sky

South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun is scheduled to enlist in the military this month, his management company said Thursday.

Lee will start his basic military training on August 14 before joining the Korean Air Force's military band, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported, citing a statement from Yuehua Entertainment.

"After receiving basic military training at the training center [starting] on August 14, Lee Do-hyun will fulfill his military duty through ROKAF’s (Republic of Korea Air Force) military band," Yuehua said in the statement published in full by Soompi.

Yuehua said no event would take place to mark the 28-year-old actor's enlistment.

"We ask fans to refrain from visiting as it is a private event that numerous military personnel and family members will be attending," the company said.

Lee made his debut in 2017 with a cameo role in the black comedy series "Prison Playbook."

The actor known for starring in several hit dramas, including "Hotel del Luna," "18 Again," "Sweet Home," "Youth of May," "The Glory" and most recently, "The Good Bad Mother."

Last April, Lee's agency confirmed that he was in a relationship with "The Glory" co-star Lim Ji-yeon.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with North Korea.

