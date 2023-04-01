'The Glory' co-stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon dating -- reports

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon, co-stars of hit Korean drama "The Glory” are confirmed to be dating, according to a report.

Lim Ji Yeon’s agency Artist Company confirmed earlier articles that both stars are in a realtionship, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

“Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have gone from being close colleagues to the stage of cautiously getting to know one another better with positive feelings," Artist Company said.

Lee Do Hyun’s agency Yuehua Entertainment also confirmed the development.

“After spending some time as close colleagues, the two of them developed an interest in one another, and they are cautiously getting to know another.”

Korean website Dispatch earlier reported that the two began dating after meeting on the drama's set, and became interested in one another after a cast trip.

In Dispatch's report, it published photos of the actors going to and from dates, and Lee Do Hyun "personally escorted Lim Ji Yeon home" in January, after a cast and crew dinner with The Glory cast members.

