10 revenge K-dramas that you can stream online

Song Hye-kyo stars in 'The Glory.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

As South Korea's drama series have grown in popularity across the world, so too have their stories diversified, branching out from the usual tales of romance to touch on a variety of genres such as horror, fantasy and sci-fi.

These days, K-dramas are getting more attention for their take on revenge: a protagonist who dedicates his or her life to get back on people who have wronged them, whether they be school bullies, crime groups or greedy businessmen.

One recent example is the Song Hye-kyo-starrer "The Glory," which ranked on Twitter Philippines' trending topics list for days after releasing its second half last March 10. It's also the top TV show on Netflix Philippines as of writing.

For those looking to quench their thirst for vengeance, we've rounded up 10 revenge-themed K-dramas that you can stream online.

The Glory (2022-2023)

Starring: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon

Watch on: Netflix

Years after suffering from school violence, a woman takes up a job as the homeroom teacher of her bully's child, setting into motion an elaborate revenge plot against her former tormentors.

Taxi Driver (2021, 2023)

Starring: Lee Je-hoon, Esom

Watch on: Netflix, Viu

A former soldier becomes a taxi driver who offers revenge services for victims of injustice.

Call It Love (2023)

Starring: Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Young-kwang

Watch on: Disney+

A girl plots revenge against her late father's mistress by targeting her son, whom she later falls in love with.

Reborn Rich (2023)

Starring: Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-been

Watch on: Viu

A murder victim is reincarnated into the body of the youngest grandson of the rich family behind his death.

Revenge of Others (2022)

Starring: Shin Ye-eun, Lomon

Watch on: Disney+

A shooting athlete transfers to the school of her late twin brother in an attempt to uncover the truth behind his suspicious death.

Eve (2022)

Starring: Seo Yea-ji, Park Byung-eun, Yoo Sun, Lee Sang-yeob

Watch on: Viu

A woman exacts revenge on the rich family responsible for her father's death, leading to an expensive divorce lawsuit that rocks the entire nation.

Vincenzo (2021)

Starring: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon

Watch on: Netflix

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer teams up with the tenants of a building to fight a corrupt conglomerate.

My Name (2021)

Starring: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun

Watch on: Netflix

A woman seeks to avenge her father's death by joining a drug ring and infiltrating the police force.

The World of the Married (2020)

Starring: Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-joon, Han So-hee

Watch on: Netflix, Viu

A doctor's discovery of her husband's infidelity triggers a whirlwind of lies, betrayal and revenge.

Itaewon Class (2020)

Starring: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi

Watch on: Netflix

An ex-convict opens a restaurant in a popular Seoul neighborhood and plots to get even with the father-son duo responsible for his misfortunes.

