Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa go public with romance

Rhian Ramos and Sam Verzosa went public with their relationship during a recent celebrity ball. Instagram: @samverzosa

MANILA — Actress Rhian Ramos and entrepreneur Sam Verzosa have gone public with their relationship, with their red-carpet appearance at a recent ball.

On Instagram, both Ramos and Verzosa shared photos of them holding hands as they attended the GMA Gala Night over the weekend.

Verzosa, CEO and co-founder of Frontrow Philippines, posted images of him with Ramos while they were being interviewed by Tim Yap on the red carpet.

Another photo from Verzosa shows him and Ramos getting cozy during the after-party of the gala night.

The celebrity ball marked the first time Ramos and Verzosa attended a public event as a couple.

Ramos’ move to reveal her romance with Verzosa comes two years after her separation from her Israeli boyfriend Amit Borsok.