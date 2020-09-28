Rhian Ramos opens up about noticeable weight loss, reveals breakup

MANILA – Rhian Ramos has had enough of body-shaming comments from netizens.

In her vlog entry last Thursday, Ramos admitted that she indeed lost a lot of weight after going through a particularly difficult time in her personal life.

“Many many things have changed since the last time you saw me which was probably the apartment tour. I gave a little look of the condo while we were moving out and somehow, inside of that moving out period, I went through a breakup and it was so hard,” she said.

“I had a really hard time guys, not just because I was brokenhearted and shattered, but other things in my life were giving me a lot of stress. I realized that I had to start working again and I couldn’t live in Alabang with my mom if I did because I don’t want to expose her to anything that I’m exposed to. I was working so hard to be really quick about finding a condo unit so that my family is safe from me,” she added.

In hindsight, Ramos acknowledged that she could have taken better care of herself.

“I was in so much pain and under so much stress. I wasn’t getting out of my bed. I wasn’t sleeping right. I couldn’t eat. I was under so much stress that my body just basically started eating itself,” she said.

While some people think that she did this to herself on purpose, Ramos swore that she was just having a really hard time.

According to Ramos, this is actually the first time that she got a chance to process her feelings properly.

“In the past, I would probably just wanna go out with my friends and find any next distraction… This is probably the most honest that I’ve been with myself that wow, you are not at your best. But it’s okay,” she said.

“Yes, I’ve seen the mirror. Yeah, I’ve lost a lot of weight. To those of you who showed your concern, thanks so much. I appreciate it. I am gonna be okay in my own time. It’s just important that I process these things for myself now so that I don’t take them with me in the future,” she added.

Following what happened, Ramos said she will do her “absolute best” to make sure that she is taking care of herself in every way.

Watch Ramos’ full vlog below.