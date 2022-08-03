LOOK: Star Magic artists arrive in US for concert tour

Photos from Star Magic's Facebook page.

Some Star Magic artists have arrived in the United States for their "Beyond The Stars" concert tour this August.

In photos posted by Star Magic, Edward Barber, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Maymay Entrata, Angela Ken, AC Bonifacio, Sab, and Lian Kyla are seen having fun in New York prior to the concert.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

It was earlier announced that the P-pop group BGYO will no longer join the concert tour "due to reasons beyond our control."

RELATED VIDEO: