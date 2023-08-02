HORI7ON to hold PH concert on Sept. 9

Photo from HORI7ON's X account

MANILA — All-Filipino pop group HORI7ON is set to return to the Philippines with a concert.

HORI7ON's "Friend-SHIP: Voyage to Manila" concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on September 9. Tickets will go on sale starting August 19 via TicketNet.

Last July, HORI7ON released its debut album titled "Friend-SHIIP," kicking off its promotions in South Korea in a bid to capture a wider international audience.

The package consists of 21 songs, including lead single "SIX7EEN" and pre-release tracks "Dash," "Salamat" and "Lovey Dovey."

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker." The septet consists of Vinci, Kim, Marcus, Reyster, Winston, Kyler and Jeromy.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO: