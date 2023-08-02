Bea Alonzo admits she thought she would never get married

MANILA -- Actress Bea Alonzo is still over the moon two weeks after she got engaged to actor Dominic Roque.

Talking to members of the media on Tuesday, Alonzo, who was launched as the 2022 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries celebrity endorser, admitted that she thought she would never get married because of her past failed relationships.

"Ako personally akala ko hindi na darating 'yung pagkakataong ikakasal na ako. There was a point in my life na I didn't believe in marriage anymore kasi ilang beses na akong napaso. 'Yon pala mayroon talagang ibibigay si Lord sa iyo ng isang tao na magpaparamdam sa iyo na you are worthy, that you are enough," Alonzo told ABS-CBN News.

While they are not yet planning their wedding, Alonzo said she is hoping to have an intimate wedding.

"Kaming dalawa 'yon ang pangarap namin," Alonzo said.

Asked if it will be a destination wedding, the actress replied: "Hindi ko pa alam. Kasi alam mo kahit naman anong gusto namin siyempre maraming considerations ang mga bisita, pamilya namin. So marami kaming ideas in mind pero ang hirap kasing i-share tapos hindi 'yon 'yung matutuloy."

Pressed if they have already a list of their principal sponsors, Alonzo said: "Sa totoo po maraming nagpipresenta na sobrang sweet kasi ibig sabihin love nila kami, 'di ba? Pero 'yung list hindi (pa). Pinag-uusapan namin ni Dom na dapat gawin na namin this week na mag-list na kami."

Alonzo announced her engagement with Roque last July 19.

Days after Roque popped the question to Alonzo, the two attended the GMA Gala which was also attended by ABS-CBN executives and Kapamilya stars.

"At least sa feeling ba namin na we get to share this happiness that we have with our friends old and new," said Alonzo, who is also hoping that ABS-CBN and GMA executives could be among their principal sponsors.

"Pero parang it's too soon to tell kasi hindi ba, hindi ko alam kung saan pa, baka mamaya sa Timbuktu, malayo. Charot lang!" Alonzo said.

In the interview, Alonzo also opened up about her and Roque's plans when it comes to having their own child.

"Si Dom, gusto niya raw walo. Sabi ko 'paano? 35 na ako," Alonzo said.

