LOOK: ABS-CBN executives, stars grace GMA Gala

MANILA – Another history was made when several Kapamilya stars walked the red carpet of the GMA Gala on Saturday evening at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Among the ABS-CBN stars who were spotted attending the glamorous event were “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario and Vhong Navarro, as well as “Unbreak My Heart” actor Joshua Garcia.

During an interview at the red carpet, Vice Ganda thanked GMA network for giving “It’s Showtime” a new home.

“We are very happy that we have a new home, GTV. The GMA family has been very supportive and we are very grateful for the support that they have been giving our ‘Showtime’ family and the madlang pipol. Maganda,” he said.

“Mas nakaka-excite mag-perform. Mas nakaka-excite mag-deliver kasi mas marami nang nakakakita sa amin ngayon dahil mas marami na kaming tahanan na kinakikitaan. Again, thank you very much to GMA,” he added.

When asked about how they feel attending the GMA Gala for the first time, Navarro said: “Sobrang kinakabahan. Kanina, sinasabi ko sa kanila na iba yung experience pero ang sarap ng pagtanggap sa amin ng mga Kapuso. Para kaming mga Kapamilya nila. Ang sarap din sabihin na, 'We love you, mga Kapuso'.”

For Curtis, it’s a wonderful opportunity for them to meet both new and familiar faces at the party.

“Of course we are very grateful that we were invited this evening. For me personally, I am excited to meet new faces and faces that I missed as well. I think it’s going to be a very, very fun and lovely evening,” she said.

Aside from the above-mentioned Kapamilya stars, ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak also walked the GMA Gala red carpet along with ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes.

