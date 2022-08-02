MANILA -- Veteran OPM hitmakers Rey Valera, Hajji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuñiga and Marco Sison are staging their US concert "Four Kings and a Queen" with Pops Fernandez as their special guest in Manila later this month.

The two-night concert is happening this August 26 and 27 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

After their recent sold-out concerts in the US, the music veterans are set to serenade their local fans for a night of music and nostalgia.

Under the musical direction of Gerry Matias, the "Four Kings and a Queen" concert features a repertoire of OPM classics, while Fernandez is expecting to perform her renditions of top favorites and modern pop hits.