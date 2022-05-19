MANILA -- For the first time, Pops Fernandez is teaming with veteran OPM hitmakers Rey Valera, Hajji Alejandro, Nonoy Zuñiga and Marco Sison in a two-month concert tour in the US beginning June 25 in Rohnert Park, Northern California.

Billed “Four Kings and a Queen,” the concert brings a new kick in the return of Filipino-produced live shows in the US after the pandemic. At its launch Wednesday, the four OPM kings obliged the local and US-based media with short samples of their favorite songs.

Valera sang “Malayo Pa ang Umaga” with a twist, Sison crooned “My Love Will See You Through,” Alejandro performed “Tag-ulan sa

Tag-araw,” while Zuñiga rendered “Love Without Time.”

But it was Fernandez who touched the press gallery with her poignant singing of her first hit song “Dito,” composed by Senator Tito Sotto.

Initially, the concert queen was reluctant to sing the piece about a lost love, as it reminded her of her late father, action star Eddie Fernandez. But she eventually sang it with conviction, to the applause of her fellow artists.

Pinay producer Pia Legaspi of Amore Entertainment is producing “Four Kings and a Queen” which will have shows in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Chicago, Portland and Honolulu.

The show rides on the new crest of concerts headlining Filipino artists in the US with the easing of the pandemic.

Valera, Alejandro, Zuñiga, Sison and Fernandez are all glad they have pulled through the pandemic to reunite with Filipino fans abroad.