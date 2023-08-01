South Korean singer-actress Kim Sejeong. Photo: Instagram/@clean_0828

South Korean singer-actress Kim Sejeong is coming to the Philippines in October for a concert.

The show is part of the 26-year-old artist's first concert tour, which she announced late Monday on her social media pages.

The tour, titled "The 門," will begin with a two-day show in Seoul on September 23 and 24, before moving to other Asian cities, including Manila on October 1, based on the announcement poster.

Further information on the local show have not been announced, but promoter Wilbros Live advised fans to "stay tuned" on its social media pages "for more details."

ICYMI: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐊𝐈𝐌 𝐒𝐄𝐉𝐄𝐎𝐍𝐆 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 'The 門' is coming to Manila on October 1, 2023!



Catch the Korean actress from '𝘉𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘢𝘭' and '𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘺 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳', and the beautiful voice behind many Korean OSTs as she… pic.twitter.com/LfcxxxECS7 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) August 1, 2023

Kim is set to release new music in September.

In 2016, Kim represented K-pop label Jellyfish Entertainment in the popular reality survival show "Produce 101," where she finished second place to become a part of the temporary girl group I.O.I.

In the same year, Kim also debuted with Jellyfish's girl group Gugudan, which disbanded in 2020. She has since pursued a solo music career.

Outside of music, Kim has found success as an actress, landing lead roles in shows such as "School 2017," "The Uncanny Counter" and "Business Proposal."

