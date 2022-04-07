Photo from Netflix

For the third straight week, the Korean drama series “Business Proposal” topped Netflix's Global Non-English Series Top 10.

The romantic comedy series led all five other K-dramas who are included in this week’s Top 10 list, affirming the continuous popularity of Korean shows across the globe.

“Business Proposal,” which is based on a popular webtoon, is also the third most-watched of all series globally this week with over 32 million watch hours, trailing behind the two seasons of “Bridgerton.”

The show was also No. 1 in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and second in India and Sri Lanka this week.

The finale of “Business Proposal” also saw strong fan reactions across social media platforms, capturing the hearts of global viewers with its gripping romance, fast-paced storytelling, and a charming ensemble cast.

The enduring popularity of Korean dramas go beyond romantic comedies, with a diversity of genres including zombie thriller “All Of Us Are Dead” and youth-crime drama “Juvenile Justice” both reaching No. 1 in the Non-English Series Top 10 this year.

“All Of Us Are Dead,” which premiered in January 2022, has already become the third most-watched non-English series of all time on Netflix.

The six Korean series in this week’s Top 10 include “Business Proposal” (No. 1), “Twenty Five Twenty One” (No. 2), “Forecasting Love & Weather” (No. 4), “Thirty-Nine”(No. 5), “All Of Us Are Dead” (No. 7), and “Juvenile Justice” (No. 8).

Meanwhile, Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1 placed third this week, while “Yo soy Betty, la fea” and “The Queen of Flow: Season 2” are 6th and 9th, respectively. Rounding up the Top 10 is “Pasión de Gavilanes.”