Stills of Yoo Jun-sang, Jo Byeong-gyu and Kim Sejeong from the upcoming second season of 'The Uncanny Counter.' Photo: Instagram/@tvn_drama

The fantasy-action series "The Uncanny Counter" is returning to Netflix later this month, with fresh faces joining the battle between superpowered beings and evil demons.

On Wednesday, Netflix Philippines dropped the official trailer for the second season of "The Uncanny Counter," scheduled to premiere on July 29.

"Armed with new powers and fresh recruits, the Counters continue their battle against evil demons who feed on humans," the streamer wrote in the trailer's description.

The series follows a group called the Counters, who possess special abilities to defeat evil spirits that prey on humans.

Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye-ran, and Ahn Suk-hwan will reprise their roles as members of the Counters.

The new cast members include Kang Ki-young from "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," Kim Hieora from "The Glory," and Yoo In-soo from "All Of Us Are Dead."

Yoo will portray a new Counters recruit, while Kang and Kim play demons.

The first season, which had 16 episodes, premiered in November 2020.

