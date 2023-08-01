Gabby Concepcion confirms reunion concert with Sharon Cuneta

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The much-anticipated concert of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion on October 27 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena could have come at an earlier time.

“The date is what you see out there,” Concepcion confirmed to ABS-CBN News at the launch of coffee table book of a beauty clinic. “We waited for timing because we were all working.

“But I can’t say much about the event because everything is still kind of blurred for me as of now.”

The teaser merely showed with the silhouette of a man and a woman, with the date and the venue of the concert.

Concepcion readily confirmed the date of the one-night concert that undoubtedly sent their millions of fans in a frenzy.

In February 2018, Concepcion and Cuneta thrilled millions of fans when they agreed to do a McDonald’s TV commercial, with the popular song, “Kumusta Ka” as the theme.

“Right after that commercial, there must have been something that also happened,” Concepcion said. “But the timing was not right.

“I really can’t say much because I really don’t know what’s happening now. I don’t even have the script of the concert yet.

“But I know things will fall into place and you will hear more of what’s going to happen in the coming days for our concert together.”

In 2019, Concepcion and Cuneta guested in Gabay Guro’s tribute to the teachers also at the MOA Arena and they did a duet of “Come What May,” the theme of the couple’s first film together, Danny Zialcita’s “Dear Heart” (1981).

“That was four years ago and time really flies so fast,” Concepcion said about the Gabay Guro guesting. “That duet wasn’t even planned. We didn’t know Sharon and I were going to see each other there.”

Yet, they agreed to do a duet onstage that thrilled the 20,000-strong live audience at the MOA Arena at that time.

Now that they agreed to a full-length concert together on October 27, will a Sharon-Gabby film together not be far behind?

“Why not?,” Concepcion smilingly said. “The story and the script are critical. If and when we do one, that will be nice.”

Concepcion’s last full-length film with Cuneta was Laurice Guillen’s “Tayong Dalawa” (1992), shown more than three decades ago.

In 2009, Concepcion appeared in the final scene of Cuneta’s comedy starrer with Ai-Ai de las Alas, Wenn Deramas’ “BFF: Best Friends Forever.”

At that time, fans were fervently hoping a Sharon-Gabby big-screen reunion would follow.

As Concepcion said, “The timing was not right.”

Now that everything is set for the former couple’s reunion concert, fans are assured Concepcion and Cuneta are sure to thrill them when they perform together onstage.