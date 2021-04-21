Sharon Cuneta's secret to showbiz longevity? 'A real passion'

MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta is still on top of her game as she celebrates her 40th year as a film actress.

Cuneta said her longevity in show business comes from her passion in everything she does.

"I don't know what the secret is to longevity but I think in this business, I think I just have a real passion for my craft. For everything I do, acting, singing, hosting, anything," Cuneta said in Viva's "Anong Ganap?" released last Monday.

"I love making people happy. I think that's it," added Cuneta, dubbed as the country's Megastar.

"And siyempre being able to express myself creatively, exercise my creative juices, celebrate and let them flow. And saka ‘yung may lisensiya ka to be someone else every now and then sa iba't ibang roles na ginagampanan mo. Parang ah dito pwede akong magwala ng konti kasi hindi naman ako ito. Alam naman ng tao na role lang ito. So, sa akin it's really devotion," the actress said.

Cuneta is just grateful that until now, she remains relevant in Philippine cinema.

"I'm still surprise and overwhelmed and I feel blessed. And I always take my cue from God like I say all the time. Kasi parang I was really gearing towards retirement. Tapos biglang, it wasn't just this offer there were others na magkakasunod. 'Okay Lord, I guess you don't want me to stop pa,'" Cuneta said.

Cuneta's first-ever film is "Dear Heart" which was released in July 1981.

"Dear Heart" is also Cuneta's first movie project with her former husband Gabby Concepcion, the father of her eldest child KC Concepcion.

Until now, fans of Sharon-Gabby tandem are still waiting for the reunion movie of their idols.

Aside from being one of the judges of the new season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," Cuneta returns to acting in Darryl Yap's "Revirgined," which will be available on Vivamax.

