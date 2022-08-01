Home  >  Entertainment

'Emotional' Tay Tawan celebrates his birthday with Filipino fans

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2022 05:42 PM | Updated as of Aug 01 2022 07:03 PM

Thai actor Tay Tawan
Thai actor Tay Tawan gives an air hug to the Filipino fans at The Theatre at Solaire last July 30 as they celebrate his birthday. Photo from Rise Media Philippines

MANILA — Thai actor Tay Tawan turned emotional when he was surprised by his fans with a cake for his birthday.

The surprise happened at his fan meeting with "Dark Blue Kiss" co-star New Thitipoom at The Theatre at Solaire last Saturday.

"I wanna hug all of you. Thank you so much," Tawan gestured to the fans.

Apart from celebrating Tawan's birthday -- he turned 31 last July 20 -- the audience also marked the fourth anniversary of their fans' club. 

Tawan and Thitipoom belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S."

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

