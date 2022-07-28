Thai BL stars Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom arrive in Manila

Thai stars Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom arrive in Manila for their fan meeting event on Saturday, July 30. Photos from MIAA Instagram account.

MANILA – Thai boys' love (BL) series "Dark Blue Kiss" stars Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom have arrived in the Philippines for their upcoming fan meeting event.

In photos posted by the Manila International Airport Authority, Tawan and Thitipoom arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday night.

Tawan then posted snaps in his hotel: "Trust me I'm in (the) Philippines," he said.

GMMTV earlier announced that Tawan and Thitipoom will be holding a fan meet dubbed "Beyond Limitless" on July 30, Saturday. They are set to meet the press on Friday.

Tawan and Thitipoom belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai BL series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S."

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

