LOOK: Fun dinner date of Kathryn, Daniel and their celebrity friends

MANILA – Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo spent some quality time with their celebrity friends anew just before dine-in and al fresco dining in restaurants were once again prohibited in Metro Manila.

As seen in their Instagram posts, the celebrity couple visited Palacio de Memoria located along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City, together with Sofia Andres and her partner Daniel Miranda, Pat Sugui and his fiancé Aeriel Garcia, as well as Ria Atayde and Joshua Garcia.

Last month, Bernardo and Padilla went camping with the same group of friends except Sugui and Garcia.

They took 4x4 off-road vehicles to reach their camping site where they set up tents by the river. The boys also had fun as they went on a boat ride.

Garcia became close to Padilla and Bernardo after they worked together in “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

Sugui, Garcia, Atayde and Andres are also close friends with the real-life couple, while Miranda is Andres’ partner and the father of her child, Zoe.

