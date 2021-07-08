LOOK: Kathryn, Daniel go camping with Joshua Garcia, Sofia Andres, Ria Atayde

MANILA –- Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla appeared to have had a lot of fun when they went on a camping trip with their friends Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, and Ria Atayde and Joshua Garcia.

Everyone on the adventurous trip took to social media on Wednesday to share photos and videos of their getaway to an undisclosed location.

As seen in the clips, they took 4x4 off-road vehicles to reach their camping site where they set up tents by the river.

The boys also apparently went on a boat ride, which left them soaked.

Garcia, for his part, posted several pictures from the trip on Instagram, which he captioned: “Core memories.”

Garcia became close to Padilla and Bernardo after they worked together in “Barcelona: A Love Untold.”

Atayde and Andres are also close friends with the real-life couple, while Miranda is Andres’ partner and the father of her child, Zoe.