K-pop group Infinite reunites for new EP

K-pop boy group Infinite. Photo: Twitter/@IFNT_Official_

Infinite, a K-pop boy group that rose to popularity in the early 2010s, unveiled Monday a new extended play (EP), marking its first new album after five years.

The group consisting of Sungkyu, Dongwoo, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L and Sungjong dropped the six-track EP titled "13egin," with the song "New Emotions" serving as its lead single.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The EP is Infinite's first new record since the release of the album "Top Seed" in January 2018, although the band also put out the digital single "Clock" in 2019.

The members spent the past years fulfilling their mandatory military service and focusing on their solo careers.

"We expect to show good points after our military service," Woohyun said about the comeback at a press conference for a recent show in Manila.

This also marks Infinite's first comeback since leaving label Woollim Entertainment, which debuted the group in 2010.

The members recently established their own agency, Infinite Company, headed by group leader Sungkyu, according to reports.

Infinite is the latest "second generation" boy group — those who entered the K-pop scene in the late 2000s and early 2010s — to reunite, following recent comebacks from SHINee, U-KISS and Teen Top.

Infinite debuted in 2010 with an EP titled "First Invasion." The group rose to fame through a string of hit singles, including "BTD (Before the Dawn)," "Be Mine," and "Man in Love."

The group's 2012 single "The Chaser" garnered critical acclaim, with music magazine Billboard naming it the best K-pop song that year.

"The Chaser" was also considered the third "greatest" K-pop song of the 2010s by Billboard and included on Rolling Stone's list of the "greatest boy band songs of all time."

Originally a seven-member act, Hoya left the group in August 2017.

RELATED VIDEO