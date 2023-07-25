K-pop stars, Pinoy acts raise awareness for kids with cleft lips, palates

K-pop group Apink at the Be You 3 concert at the Araneta Coliseum, July 23, 2023. Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — K-pop stars and Filipino artists shone during the Be You concert at the Araneta Coliseum, but their luster never eclipsed the show’s true purpose: to raise awareness for children with cleft lips and palates.

While the performances by the South Korean idols served as the highlight of Sunday night’s event, as evidenced by the sea of light sticks that filled the audience, the artists made sure that their fans would not forget the advocacy behind the affair.

“Please send a lot of attention to the kids with cleft palates,” Nam Woohyun of the boy group Infinite told the crowd through an interpreter during his five-song set at Be You.

Similar calls were made by fellow K-pop acts Lee Minhyuk of vocal powerhouse BTOB, hitmaking girl group Apink and boy band CIX during their own performances for the third edition of Be You, a concert series organized by Neuwave Events and Productions aimed at promoting various causes.

During a backstage press conference hours before the concert, the K-pop artists said they felt thankful and happy to take part in a purposeful event.

“We really feel grateful to be a part of this event and we hope that by joining this event, it could help raise more awareness and draw more attention to kids with cleft palates,” said Chorong, leader of Apink, which returned seven years after its last performance in the country.

“We have a soft spot for kids, we have [younger] siblings and nephews, which is why we have bigger hopes that this campaign could lead to a greater outcome,” she added.

“I wish these kinds of events could bring more smiles and happiness to the kids with cleft palates,” said Minhyuk.

Filipino acts opened the concert, which ran for more than two hours, beginning with “It’s Showtime” hosts Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, who danced to a string of viral tunes along with children with cleft lips and palates.

Ice Seguerra offered inspiring acoustic numbers, including “I’ll Be There For You,” while rock band Nobita’s set was a mix of originals “Unang Sayaw” and “Ikaw Lang” and covers of songs such as “Wag Ka nang Umiyak” and “Awit ng Kabataan.”

Interspersed between the performances of the Filipino artists were clips depicting the inspiring stories of people with cleft lips and palates, and a campaign video with the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation Philippines Inc., a non-government organization that helps treat patients with such conditions.

Nam Woohyun of K-pop boy group Infinite at the Be You 3 concert at the Araneta Coliseum, July 23, 2023. Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

Then came the much-awaited K-pop stars, beginning with Woohyun, whose set included his 2019 single “Hold On Me,” songs off his 2021 extended play (EP) “With,” and “Shooting Star” from the 2022 K-drama of the same title.

CIX kicked off its set with the emotive “Save Me, Kill Me,” the single off the group’s latest EP.

The five-piece act, which celebrated its fourth debut anniversary on concert day, also served up funky singles “Movie Star” and “Cinema.”

K-pop group CIX at the Be You 3 concert at the Araneta Coliseum, July 23, 2023. Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

During their set, Seunghun was mostly seated because of a leg injury while his bandmates BX, Jinyoung, Yonghee and Hyunsuk danced and moved around the stage.

BTOB’s Minhyuk, who also goes by the stage name Huta in his solo releases, showed off his swagger as he opened his set with “I’m Rare.”

The 32-year-old idol, who recently went viral for going shirtless at a music festival in South Korea, turned up the heat inside the Big Dome after he removed his jersey shirt, leaving only a sleeveless shirt that exposed his toned arms.

Lee Minhyuk of K-pop boy group BTOB at the Be You 3 concert at the Araneta Coliseum, July 23, 2023. Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

Minhyuk capped off his set with his latest single “Boom,” teasing the crowd by lifting his shirt to give them a glimpse of his abs.

Loud cheers welcomed finale act Apink, which led off with the uplifting “DND.” The quintet — which also includes Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung — also dished out its bubblegum pop hits “Mr. Chu” and “NoNoNo” as well as newer singles “Dumhdurum” and “I’m So Sick.”

The third edition of Be You came a year since the inaugural show, which was a “celebration for people with special needs” and headlined by K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

The second installment, held last December, was a “tribute to the elderly” and featured performances from K-pop superstars BoA, TVXQ, and EXO members Chen and Xiumin.

