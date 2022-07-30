Photo from Sylvia Sanchez's Instagram account

MANILA – Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez warmly welcomed her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Maine Mendoza to their family.

Sanchez was present when her son, Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde, got down on his knee to propose to Mendoza after nearly four years as a couple.

The Kapamilya actress took to Instagram to share some touching photos of her with Mendoza after the proposal.

“Finally!! Welcome to the family, Maine. Thank you for loving my son. Love you Nak. I promise that I will take care and love you as my own Daughter,” she wrote.

In the photos, Sanchez gave her a kiss on the forehead aside from receiving a tight hug from a tearful Mendoza.

Mendoza, 27, revealed their engagement on Friday by sharing selfies with Atayde on Instagram, with her engagement ring on display. “Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!” she wrote in the caption, with a mind-blown emoji.

Another photo, where Mendoza’s hand is seen playfully squeezing Atayde’s face, shows the details of the large diamond ring.

Atayde, 31, shared similar snaps of the wedding proposal, in their background a set-up field of white flowers. A lit arch with the words, “Will you marry me,” is seen as the centerpiece.

“My turn, I will marry you cutie,” Atayde wrote with a date indicating the proposal happened on July 28, Thursday.

A separate set of photos from Atayde’s sister, actress Ria Atayde, provided an overlooking view of the sea, with fireworks lighting up the sky to celebrate. She called her brother, “Mister Grand Gestures.”

Mendoza and Atayde’s engagement came within a month of another milestone for the latter, who started his first term as an elected congressman of Quezon City on July 1.