WATCH: Ben&Ben, Moira release moving music video of new single ‘Pasalubong’

As expected, the music video of Ben&Ben and Moira dela Torre’s collaboration “Pasalubong” set off sentimental feelings among viewers and listeners.

On Friday, they acts released the official music video of their new single which talks about falling for a friend and confessing one’s romantic feelings, just several hours after the release of the single itself.

“Pasalubong” was released Friday midnight, and immediately made the rounds among eager fans of the two acts, known for their sentimental hits.

The song, which asks to be met halfway, was composed by Paolo and Miguel Guico with Jason Hernandez, and produced by Jean Paul Verona and Andrew de Pano.

“Pasalubong” is Ben&Ben’s third single from their upcoming sophomore album, following “Upuan” and “Pahinga.”

Dela Torre and Ben&Ben first collaborated in early 2020, when they released “Paalam,” a tune about moving on from a failed relationship.

That track was part of her second studio album, “Paalam,” and formed a trilogy of songs along with “Patawad” and “Patawad, Paalam” from the same record.

