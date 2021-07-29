Falling for a friend? Ben&Ben and Moira’s ‘Pasalubong’ is ‘hugot’ song for you

MANILA — Ben&Ben and Moira have collaborated again for a “hugot” track, this time about falling for a friend and confessing one’s romantic feelings.

“Pasalubong” was released Friday midnight, and immediately made the rounds among eager fans of the two acts, known for their sentimental hits.

The song, which asks to be met halfway, was composed by Paolo and Miguel Guico with Jason Hernandez, and produced by Jean Paul Verona and Andrew de Pano.

“Pasalubong” is Ben&Ben’s third single from their upcoming sophomore album, following “Upuan” and “Pahinga.”

Moira and Ben&Ben first collaborated in early 2020, when they released “Paalam,” a tune about moving on from a failed relationship.

That track was part of Moira’s second studio album, “Paalam,” and formed a trilogy of songs along with “Patawad” and “Patawad, Paalam” from the same record.

