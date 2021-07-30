Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez share sweet moment in Boracay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2021 04:26 PM

Comedian and host Vice Ganda and his boyfriend Ion Perez took a short break from work as they travelled together to Boracay. 

Perez, who is also part of the noontime show “It’s Showtime,” posted on Instagram a glimpse of their beach trip together. 

In one post, it appears that it was the first time the two visited Boracay as a couple. 

“Pers taym,” he said in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ion Valdez (@pereziion27)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ion Valdez (@pereziion27)

Perez also shared a clip of him and Vice running on the beach while some of the comedian’s friends took videos of them. 

“Ano man ang maging panahon basta kaSAMA ka,” Perez quipped. 

Meanwhile, Vice also uploaded a sweet moment of him with Perez riding a swing. 

“Look, we are so beautiful. Normalize seeing a love story that’s different from yours,” the blockbuster comedian said. 

The host first confirmed their relationship in 2019 after their “Magpasikat” performance on the noontime show. 

