Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna expecting second child

MANILA – Vic Sotto is becoming a father once again at the age of 69 as he and Pauleen Luna announced about having their second child.

Luna took to Instagram to share the good news that their daughter, Tali, will soon become a big sister.

Tali could be seen happily holding a balloon that bears “Big Sister,” indicating that their family is growing larger soon.

Many fans and celebrities trooped to the comment section to congratulate the Sotto family for the new blessing.

Ryan Agoncillo, Camille Prats, Mariel Padilla, Nikki Gil, Chito Miranda, and Maureen Wroblewitz extended their congratulations to Luna.

Danica Sotto-Pingris, Sotto’s eldest child, was also excited to meet her newest sibling.

“Baby Mochi. #GloryToGod,” she said in a comment.

Luna and Sotto tied the knot in January 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang.

The comedian also has other children -- Vico, with actress Coney Reyes; Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie; and Paulina with Angela Luz.



From the archives: