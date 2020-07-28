LOOK: Cinema One to stream more movies for free next month

This past week, much were made about how there's going to be a first drive-in cinema that will show the sequel to "Train to Busan" movie, and that SM Cinemas is planning to resume services, albeit limited.

But for those not willing to drive all the way to Pampanga, or to those who don't want to risk their health by going to malls, here's something they might want to check out.

As announced this Monday, Cinema One is adding more free titles available for streaming next month.

This includes a trio of LGBTQ+ films "Mamu: And A Mother Too," "Baka Bukas," and "Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros" with a pair of sports-themed flicks, "Happyland" and "Tisay."

There's also an animated drama-musical "Paglisan."

The movies will be available for a limited time, starting from August 8, 12 p.m. till midnight of August 14 on Cinema One's YouTube channel.